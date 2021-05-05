Killer ate bowl of cereal while Fife stab victim lay dying
- Published
A man who ate a bowl of cereal after inflicting a fatal stab wound on a "kind and generous" man in his Fife home has been jailed for 10 years.
Jason Mooney, 28, and Lynn Kelly, 35, took Christopher Cowie's life after a confrontation at his house in Golfdrum Street, Dunfermline on 15 October 2019.
Mooney and Kelly, from Dunfermline, were earlier both found guilty of culpable homicide.
Kelly was jailed for four years and six months.
Both accused had denied murdering Mr Cowie were found guilty of the lesser charge of culpable homicide at the High court in Edinburgh.
The court heard Kelly smashed a mirror on Mr Cowie's head.
Pleading for help
Mooney took a piece of mirror glass and stabbed it into Mr Cowie's knee causing him to bleed to death.
A jury heard how the pair didn't get help for Mr Cowie who witnesses say spent his final moments pleading for help.
Instead, Mooney went into Mr Cowie's kitchen and had some breakfast.
Lord Beckett told Kelly: "I must take account of information from Mr Cowie's family. It is clear that he was a kind and generous man. You killed him and his family have lost forever a man they loved deeply. The extent of their loss and suffering is made clear in his mother's statement.
"None of this would have happened if you were not addicted to drugs - it is not mitigating that you were intoxicated when you killed Mr Cowie.
"Instead of calling 999 for an ambulance as any reasonable person would have done, you Mr Mooney helped yourself to food from Mr Cowie's kitchen and you busied yourself stealing from a dying man's home thinking only about buying more drugs and evading responsibility for your actions."
Sentence on the pair had been deferred to Wednesday for the court to obtain reports.
Det Insp Paul Dick, of Police Scotland said: "Mooney and Kelly have always failed to admit that their actions, and the level of violence used, cost Mr Cowie his life. He spent his final moments pleading for help, but the pair decided to leave him alone to suffer.
"This was a particularly difficult crime to investigate. I would like to thank the witnesses and those who assisted police inquiries."