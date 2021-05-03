Fisherman dies after being pulled from sea near Torness
A man has died after falling into the sea from a fishing vessel off the East Lothian coast.
A search for the 64-year-old was launched after his vessel was found unmanned a mile north-east of Torness on Sunday afternoon.
RNLI lifeboats from Dunbar and St Abbs, local fishing boats and a coastguard helicopter joined the search.
The helicopter crew found the man at about 18:00. He was pronounced dead on arrival at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.
Police Scotland said there were no suspicious circumstances and a report would be submitted to the procurator fiscal.