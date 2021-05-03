BBC News

Fisherman dies after being pulled from sea near Torness

image copyrightNICK MAILER
image captionDunbar's RNLI lifeboat was among vessels which joined the search

A man has died after falling into the sea from a fishing vessel off the East Lothian coast.

A search for the 64-year-old was launched after his vessel was found unmanned a mile north-east of Torness on Sunday afternoon.

RNLI lifeboats from Dunbar and St Abbs, local fishing boats and a coastguard helicopter joined the search.

The helicopter crew found the man at about 18:00. He was pronounced dead on arrival at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.

Police Scotland said there were no suspicious circumstances and a report would be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

