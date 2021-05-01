Children's memorial vandalised in Dunfermline cemetery
Police are investigating the vandalism of a baby memorial in a Fife cemetery.
Offensive graffiti was discovered painted on gravestones and a memorial, which features the names of infants who have died.
Police believe it appeared at the Dunfermline cemetery in Halbeath Road overnight into Saturday. Other graves in the location were covered in spray paint.
The graffiti has now been removed, according to Police Scotland.
A spokeswoman said: "Around 10:05 on Saturday, 1 May, police were contacted with regard to a vandalism at a baby memorial within Dunfermline Cemetery.
"Officers have attended and the graffiti has been removed. Inquiries, which are at a very early stage, are continuing."