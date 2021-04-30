Bradley Welsh trial: Accused's trousers had gun residue in pocket
- Published
Gun discharge residue found in the trouser pockets of a man accused of killing a T2 Trainspotting actor matched that found on the dead man's clothing, a court has been told.
Bradley Welsh, 48, was fatally shot at his flat in the west end of Edinburgh on 17 April 2019.
Sean Orman, 30, is charged with murder, attempted murder, firearms and drugs offences.
He has pleaded not guilty to all 15 charges at the High Court in Edinburgh.
The court heard Mr Orman was wearing black North Face tracksuit bottoms when he was arrested on 22 April 2019.
Giving evidence at the trial, forensic scientist Laura Wilcock said the trousers had firearms discharge residue (FDR) in the pockets.
This was found to have the same chemical composition as residue recovered from the clothing Mr Welsh was wearing when his body was discovered.
Shaking hands
Ms Wilcock said: "This would be the result of this item having had contact with a source of percussion primer FDR.
"Sources might be, for example, being in the vicinity of a discharging weapon, contact with a recently discharged weapon or a cartridge, or a combination of these."
Ian Duguid QC, defence counsel, asked whether it would be possible for firearms discharge residue to be transferred to the pockets after shaking hands with someone who had fired a gun.
Ms Wilcock said that could happen.
Earlier, ballistics expert Martin Connolly said it was not possible to "forensically identify" whether a double-barrelled shotgun he examined was used to kill Mr Welsh.
Mr Duguid asked him: "The process you undertook couldn't identify distinguishing marks from the roof of Mr Welsh's mouth and the wadding that was subject to your test fire.
"That is the reason you can't say, presumably, this was the gun used to shoot Bradley Welsh?"
Mr Connolly replied: "Yes."
'Old-style shotgun'
The trial has heard it was possible that the same type of gun fired at a property in Edinburgh was used to kill Mr Welsh.
Mr Connolly said on Thursday that examinations of discharged ammunition found in a flat on Duddingston Row and during Mr Welsh's post-mortem examination showed they were "indistinguishable".
The court was then told that cartridges found at another property in the city were similar to those fired at Mr Welsh and in the Duddingston Row flat.
Witness Dean White has previously told the court that he saw Mr Orman fire an "old-style" shotgun into the floor of his brother's property on Duddingston Row.
The trial, before judge Lord Beckett, continues.