Bradley Welsh murder trial: Accused told friend 'it's all going to kick off'
The man accused of murdering T2 Trainspotting actor Bradley Welsh messaged a friend saying "it's all going to kick off" three days before the fatal shooting, a court has heard.
Mr Welsh, 48, was killed outside his flat in the west end of Edinburgh on 17 April 2019.
Sean Orman, 30, has pleaded not guilty to all 15 charges against him at the High Court in Edinburgh.
They include murder, attempted murder, firearms and drugs offences.
Giving evidence, dental nurse Levi Begg said she started to be in regular contact with Mr Orman again in February 2019, although they had known each other from school.
'Taken for a mug'
She gave police a statement on 25 April 2019 in which she told officers about a WhatsApp message she received from Mr Orman on 14 April that year.
Richard Goddard QC, advocate depute, said: "In the message, he said he was sick of being taken for a mug and it was all going to kick off."
Ms Begg, 30, said she did not "recall those messages from two years ago" but agreed she would have said that to officers.
The witness also said she was called by Mr Orman at about 20:45 on 17 April 2019 when he asked if she could collect him from the Kirknewton area of West Lothian.
Black bag
He was said to have had a small black bag with him when she picked him up.
Ms Begg told the court the pair talked about what they had been doing that day, but she could no longer remember the details.
Mr Orman then allegedly asked Ms Begg if he could use her phone to make a call, despite having his own available. The witness said she did not know who the accused contacted.
The court heard Ms Begg took a wrong turn and ended up in a car park in the Balerno area of Edinburgh, where Mr Orman "chucked" away another phone which she assumed was not working.
The trial, before judge Lord Beckett, continues.