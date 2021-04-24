Linlithgow fire crew attacked while tackling deliberate blaze
A fire crew has been attacked while putting out a deliberate fire in a West Lothian village.
Linlithgow Fire Station said its crew had bottles, bricks and rocks thrown at them as they tackled trees on fire in Whitecross, near Linlithgow.
A large number of youths gathered at the scene became "quite hostile" with the firefighters, Scottish Fire and Rescue Service added.
Police were called to assist the crew, who were unharmed in the attack.
The fire service was called at about 19:50 on Friday following a report that trees were alight.
Following the incident, Linlithgow Fire Station tweeted: "Sadly, we came under attack last night by having bottles, bricks and rocks thrown at us as we tried to deal with a deliberately set.
"This is not acceptable! Thankfully we got quick assistance from @ForthValPolice. All crew were unharmed."
The blaze was put out by the crew, the fire service said.