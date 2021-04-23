Fox cub named 'Sticky' rescued from Edinburgh glue trap
Rescuers have said a fox cub is "lucky to be alive" after it was rescued from a glue trap in Edinburgh.
The Scottish SPCA was called out by a member of the public who heard the cub wailing in pain.
The cub had been stuck in the trap overnight, and it took rescuers hours to free him from the adhesive.
He was freed using a mix of fairy liquid, vegetable oil and soapy water - although some of his fur had to be shaved off.
The cub was found in the trap on 10 April and it has left his skin and fur damaged.
The charity initially said the prognosis for Sticky did not look good - but things have improved and they believe he will now survive.
The cub will spend the next few months recuperating at the SSPCA's National Wildlife Rescue Centre in Alloa before he can be released into the wild again.
SSPCA wildlife manager Steve Gray said: "The prognosis for Sticky wasn't good. The glue trap had seriously damaged his fur and skin.
"The team spent hours treating him on arrival and their efforts have really paid off.
"Now, he's a happy, playful baby fox who is getting on well with the other cubs we've grouped him with.
"In a few months', we will release Sticky at a suitable release site where we hope he will have a long, happy life in the wild."
As a result of the incident, the SSPCA said it was renewing its calls for a glue trap ban.
The traps consist of trays coated with a sticky adhesive. They are typically used to trap rodents and animals classed as vermin.
SSPCA Ch Supt Mike Flynn said: "We understand a pest control firm supplied the address with glue traps to deter vermin. Shockingly, glue traps are still legal in the UK. This poor fox cub's lucky escape is further proof that they are an ineffective form of pest control.
"The SSPCA has long advocated a total ban on glue traps. Thankfully, our brilliant rescuer and wildlife team have been able to save and care for Sticky, but many other wild animals aren't so lucky."