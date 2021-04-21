Man denies murdering T2 Trainspotting actor Bradley Welsh
A 30-year-old man has appeared in court accused of murdering a man who appeared in the Trainspotting sequel T2.
Sean Orman is alleged to have shot 48-year-old Bradley Welsh outside his home in Edinburgh's Chester Street in 2019.
The High Court in Edinburgh has heard Mr Orman is also alleged to have attempted to murder another man with a machete a month before.
He denies a total of 15 charges and has lodged a special defence on four of them.
Mr Welsh was found seriously injured in a stairwell to a basement apartment in Edinburgh on 17 April 2019. He later died from his injuries.
The trial continues.
