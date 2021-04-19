Fire crews tackle blaze at former Debenhams store in Edinburgh
- Published
More than 30 firefighters are tackling a large fire at the former Debenhams building on Edinburgh's Princes Street.
Emergency services were alerted to flames on the ground floor of the store shortly before 13:30.
The road was cordoned off as eight fire engines and an aerial appliance were deployed to the scene.
Police Scotland said there were no reported injuries and there were not believed to be any suspicious circumstances.
Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said crews wearing breathing apparatus went into the building and found the blaze in the ground and lower ground floor.
Edinburgh Trams said some services were temporarily suspended after the road was closed between Castle Street and Frederick Street.
Debenhams announced in February that it would not reopen any of its stores in Scotland - including the shop in Edinburgh - after lockdown.
It came after administrators failed to secure a rescue deal for the business. Fashion retailer Boohoo bought the Debenhams brand and website but it said it would not take on any of its high street stores or workforce.