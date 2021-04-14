Edinburgh commuter road to reopen after 12-month closure
One of the main routes leading commuters into Edinburgh from the city bypass, which was closed under Covid restrictions, is to reopen southbound.
Braid Road will be opened in one direction following complaints by local residents its closure had caused traffic jams on adjacent Comiston Road.
The road was closed under the "Spaces for People programme" which aimed to facilitate social distancing.
It will reopen southbound on Monday, for the first time since May 2020.
The Spaces for People programme scheme was a £5m initiative to encourage social distancing, funded by the Scottish government.
Dozens of roads were closed, partially closed or altered in the capital to give extra space to pedestrians.
Karen Doran, City of Edinburgh Council's transport and environment vice-convener, said the council was "aware that, as traffic levels begin to rise, there has been an impact on neighbouring streets".
There will also be no entry onto Braid Crescent from Comiston Road and "diagonal filters" at the junction of Braid Road and Hermitage Drive, the junction of Hermitage Gardens and Cluny Drive and the junction of Braid Avenue and Cluny Drive.
The council said: "Once in place, we'll continue to monitor the new layout, making any amendments where necessary."