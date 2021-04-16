Three charged after illegal funeral wake in Edinburgh
- Published
Three people have been charged and 12 others fined after an illegal funeral wake in Edinburgh.
Police Scotland said officers broke up the gathering at a property in Shandwick Place, near the Haymarket area, on Thursday night.
Three men aged in their 30s were arrested and charged and are expected to appear in court.
Police officers attended the property at about 22:20 following a report of the breach of coronavirus regulations.
Under the current rules a maximum of 20 people can attend a funeral in level four areas - the whole of mainland Scotland - but wakes are not permitted.