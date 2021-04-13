Edinburgh's International Festival set for 'outdoor' return
- Published
Related Topics
The Edinburgh International Festival will return to the capital this summer with huge outdoor marquees to stage events.
Three temporary structures, designed for live performance, will be erected in Edinburgh Park and Edinburgh University's Old College Quad.
The shows will be shorter with no intervals at this year's festival, which runs between 7 and 29 August.
The programme will be announced on Wednesday 2 June.
This is a breaking news story - more to follow.