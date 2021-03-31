Sunday parking charges to begin in Edinburgh
Sunday parking charges are set to begin in Edinburgh after city officials said it was now "a seven day city".
The tariffs come into effect on 11 April, covering 12:30 to 18:30 on Sundays.
They will be implemented in city centre streets including George Street, Castle Terrace and Chambers Street.
The charges are part of Edinburgh's parking action plan, which was approved by its transport and environment committee in 2016.
Council transport and environment vice-convener, Karen Doran, said: "We want to support businesses to recover from the covid pandemic.
"Greater parking controls on a Sunday will encourage customer turnover, allow more access for servicing and create a more pleasant atmosphere for everyone."
"Under normal circumstances, there is no doubt Edinburgh is a seven-day city. We simply must address this as restrictions begin to be lifted and people return to the centre for shopping and socialising.