Man arrested after soldier assaulted in Edinburgh
- Published
A man has been arrested after a soldier was assaulted in Edinburgh.
Police were called to a property in Kidlaw Close at about 06:05 on Sunday following a disturbance.
A police spokeswoman said an 18-year-old man was taken to hospital and a 19-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with the incident.
The Ministry of Defence (MoD) confirmed a member of the armed forces was involved in an incident at a civilian address in Edinburgh.
Police Scotland said specialist officers attended Sunday morning's incident and it was "concluded safely" at about 08:05.
The arrested man is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday.
An MoD spokeswoman said: "We can confirm that a member of the armed forces was involved in an incident at a civilian address in Edinburgh on Sunday morning and was taken to hospital.
"As police inquiries are ongoing, it would not be appropriate to comment any further."