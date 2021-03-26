BBC News

Man arrested after soldier assaulted in Edinburgh

Published
image copyrightGoogle
image captionPolice said specialist officers were called to Kidlaw Close on Sunday morning

A man has been arrested after a soldier was assaulted in Edinburgh.

Police were called to a property in Kidlaw Close at about 06:05 on Sunday following a disturbance.

A police spokeswoman said an 18-year-old man was taken to hospital and a 19-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) confirmed a member of the armed forces was involved in an incident at a civilian address in Edinburgh.

Police Scotland said specialist officers attended Sunday morning's incident and it was "concluded safely" at about 08:05.

The arrested man is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday.

An MoD spokeswoman said: "We can confirm that a member of the armed forces was involved in an incident at a civilian address in Edinburgh on Sunday morning and was taken to hospital.

"As police inquiries are ongoing, it would not be appropriate to comment any further."

Related Topics