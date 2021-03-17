Lothian Buses to stop all its services this evening following attacks
- Published
Edinburgh's biggest bus operator will stop all its services in the capital and Lothians this evening following months of attacks.
Lothian Buses, which operates hundreds of buses, said its vehicles would not run after 19:30 except its NightBus service which starts after midnight.
It said it had taken the unprecedented step following months of incidents of antisocial behaviour.
Police have charged 18 people in connection with the recent attacks.
Lothian Buses said it would decide on Thursday if it would continue the measure.
Large stones were thrown at the windows of eight moving buses in two areas of Edinburgh on Monday evening.
Services were suspended following the attacks on the vehicles in Gilmerton Road and Old Dalkeith Road. And services into Clermiston were suspended for a weekend following a serious attack in Drumbrae on 5 March.
The driver of the bus from the Drumbrae attack, who wishes to remain anonymous, said: "I saw a youth coming to my side and he banged the side of the bus.
"Then I could see the rock coming towards my driver's window and it just shattered."
The driver was given an emergency appointment at the eye hospital and doctors said he had some abrasions to his cornea.
He added: "That night I couldn't sleep. I kept hearing the noises, the bang especially.
"Normally, I am a very confident person but this has wiped me out and even the thought of going on a bus is now causing me quite big problems."
Sarah Boyd, Lothian Buses operations director, said: "It is with pride that Lothian serves at the heart of our local communities and after the challenges of the last year it's frankly appalling that the actions of a few can directly impact on so many.
"However, driver and customer safety is our absolute priority and so it is with deep regret that we have to take this action.
"We understand that we provide a critical service for key workers and those for whom travel is essential and we can only apologise to these customers who we know will be inconvenienced by this decision."
Lyn Turner, Unite regional industrial officer said: "Our members have the right to work without fear and we stand by Lothian's decision to withdraw services from areas in which they cannot operate safely. The safety of our members is paramount.
"We would urge communities to come together and provide information on those responsible for these dangerous acts of criminal behaviour which are putting the safety of our members and that of the public at serious risk."
Lesley Macinnes, City of Edinburgh Council's transport convener, said she was "completely behind" Lothian Buses' decision and urged anyone with information to contact police.