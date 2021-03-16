Youths attack eight buses with rocks in Edinburgh
Youths who attacked eight buses with rocks in two areas of Edinburgh in one night are being sought by police.
Lothian Buses was forced to suspend services following the attacks on moving vehicles on Gilmerton Road and Old Dalkeith Road between 19.25 and 20.50 on Monday.
It is the second night of attacks on buses in the capital within days.
Services into Clermiston were suspended for a weekend following a serious attack in Drumbrae on 5 March.
The driver of the bus from the Drumbrae attack, who wishes to remain anonymous, said: "I saw a youth coming to my side and he banged the side of the bus.
"Then I could see the rock coming towards my driver's window and it just shattered."
The driver was given an emergency appointment at the eye hospital and doctors said he had some abrasions to his cornea.
He added: "That night I couldn't sleep. I kept hearing the noises, the bang especially.
"Normally, I am a very confident person but this has wiped me out and even the thought of going on a bus is now causing me quite big problems."
This is what myself and colleagues are facing almost every night all across Edinburgh despite the assistance of police. Imagine a buggy or wheelchair user had been in that space .— Kwilson (@Kwilson26474601) March 16, 2021
What's your kid doing at night ? pic.twitter.com/vJVxy5da86
Sarah Boyd, Lothian Buses operations director, said: "Lothian is absolutely committed to delivering for our customers and I am appalled that our colleagues on the frontline continue to be subjected to such irresponsible and dangerous acts of vandalism.
"I am even more disappointed that the individuals responsible chose to target buses serving the Royal Infirmary Hospital at a time when keyworkers, who rely heavily on our services, were either starting or finishing their shifts.
"As a direct result of these incidents, we were forced to withdraw our services from this area for a period of time to ensure the safety of our drivers and customers and we will not hesitate to take similar action again if necessary."
She added: "The lasting damage from these reckless acts can be life-changing for everyone involved and we continue to work with Police Scotland to ensure that those responsible are held accountable.
"We would like to thank our customers for their patience and apologise for any inconvenience caused."
Ch Insp Sarah Taylor, of Police Scotland, said: "Bus drivers have and continue to provide an essential service to the public during this pandemic, including transport to and from hospitals.
"It is disgraceful that those who have continued to support our communities have been targeted in this way.
"Officers will be out in the community providing reassurance to the drivers and members of the public. Anyone caught engaging in anti-social behaviour or violence will be dealt with robustly."
She urged anyone with information to contact police.