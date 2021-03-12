Man admits sending Twitter threats to MP Joanna Cherry
- Published
A plumber has admitting sending abusive and threatening tweets to SNP MP Joanna Cherry.
Edinburgh Sheriff Court heard Grant Karte, 30, posted five messages to the QC last month after drinking a bottle of whisky.
In one, the SNP supporter wrote: "You don't know me, or what I am capable of."
Karte, of Bannockburn, will be sentenced next month after the completion of social work reports.
The court was told self-employed Karte sent the abusive tweets to the Edinburgh South MP on 1 February after drinking a bottle of whisky and was "unaware" he had sent them.
This was the same day Ms Cherry was dropped from her justice role on the SNP's frontbench team at Westminster.
'Menacing'
He pleaded guilty to sending messages that were "grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene or menacing character".
Solicitor Simon Collins, defending, said his client was angry at the time and was "trying to find answers to what was happening within the party".
He added that Karte understood why Ms Cherry called in the police after receiving the threatening messages and that the politician was someone he "followed and has regard for".
Mr Collins said the plumber has a previous conviction for possessing a knife and added he was "embarrassed by his actions" but did not consider himself to be violent.
Prosecutor Callum Thomson said Ms Cherry received the messages at about 18:30 on 1 February.
Mr Thomson said: "The complainer was reviewing her mobile phone and social media accounts and received five private messages on her Twitter account.
"The complainer perceived these messages to be threatening and perceived the last one to be threatening some sort of sexual violence."
'Campaign of abuse'
The fiscal said one of the abusive messages came from an account with the name Grant and contained Karte's email address and phone number.
Ms Cherry passed the information on to the police and officers arrived at Karte's home address and arrested him on 3 February.
He then admitted sending the messages during a subsequent police interview.
In a statement following the case Ms Cherry said some of the threats were of a sexual nature.
She added: "A recent survey of parliamentarians showed that while politicians of both sexes receive abuse and threats, it is largely female politicians who receive threats of sexual violence.
"I believe that this is a problem which requires to be acknowledged."
Last month Ms Cherry claimed she had been subjected to an "18-month campaign" of abuse because of her support for women's rights.