Police Scotland warn against attending Sarah Everard vigils
- Published
Police Scotland has warned people against attending vigils prompted by the death of Sarah Everard.
A number of events have been planned in Edinburgh in solidarity with women who feel unsafe in public spaces.
Organisers of one vigil on Saturday expect around 100 people to attend.
Health Secretary Jeane Freeman has also urged people against holding public gatherings and instead advised people to show their support at home or on social media.
Assistant Chief Constable Alan Speirs said: "We are aware of a number of planned vigils following the tragic murder of Sarah Everard, but would urge people to please follow the coronavirus regulations.
"Under the current restrictions, people should stay at home and find an alternative way to show support and express their views, such as online. This helps keep people safe and reduces the transmission of the virus."
The organiser of a vigil due to take place at the Scottish Parliament on Saturday evening said she felt "let down" by the health secretary's message against gatherings.
Chloe Whyte argued that previous social media campaigns for significant moments like the #MeToo movement had "failed in the past".
Ms Whyte told BBC Radio Scotland's Drivetime show: "My message to Jeane Freeman is that I know how the virus works - I am a care home worker who has watched people die from this virus repeatedly and I just think why should a group of citizens that are responsible, calm, distanced and masked up not be allowed to gather?
"We took to social media already, we took to social media during #MeToo, we used social media to campaign during Scottish male politicians who were accused of this same violence and what has it really achieved?
"I just can't sit still to be honest seeing what's going on in the news. My story is quite similar to the one of Sarah Everard and yet I'm considered lucky because I was a survivor when I was attacked. It's not right anymore, it's not safe for women on our streets."
Police have now confirmed that a body found in woodland in Kent on Wednesday has been identified as Ms Everard.
The 33-year-old marketing executive disappeared as she walked home in south London last week.
Organisers of a planned vigil in London have meanwhile lost a legal challenge after police said it would be "unlawful".
Lawyers representing the organisers Reclaim These Streets argued the decision was against human rights law but a High Court judge refused to intervene.
'Not in normal times'
Ms Whyte and fellow organisers have told people planning to attend Saturday's Edinburgh event that face masks are mandatory and have urged people to observe social distancing and not to travel from outside of the capital.
They added people should not attend if they have symptoms of Covid-19, including flu or cold-like symptoms.
But during Friday's coronavirus briefing, the health secretary urged people not to hold vigils at present as it risked spreading Covid-19.
She said: "The rules are there for a reason, they're there to protect all of us from a virus that doesn't play by the rules. Right now we're dealing with a mutation from that virus that is significantly more infectious that the one we were dealing with a year ago.
"If we weren't in the situation we are in right now then any public vigil I would certainly join. But we are not in normal times.
"I am 67 years old. For 50 years as a woman I have lived a life that aims to protect and keep myself safe in a way that no man of my age ever has to do."
"What I'm saying to all of the women who are feeling angry, afraid or upset, I'm right there with you but please do not have a vigil."