Police confirm 'no crime' in reported sex attack near Midlothian golf club
- Published
Police investigating a reported sexual assault of a 19-year-old woman in Midlothian have confirmed that no crime took place.
It was reported that she had been attacked on a path near Newbattle Golf Club, Dalkeith, on Sunday afternoon.
Police Scotland said the woman was being given "appropriate support".
Ch Insp Arron Clinkscales, said: "Following an extensive enquiry it has been established that no crime has taken place."
He added: "I want to thank the local community and key partners for their support and assistance during this investigation.
"I am aware that this incident has caused considerable concern."