Mum and children threatened in masked robbery in Rosyth
A group of masked men stole a four-figure sum of cash after forcing their way into a Fife home and threatening a mother and her two children.
The robbery happened at Peasehill Gait residential estate in Rosyth, on Tuesday evening.
Nobody was injured and the men fled when a house alarm was activated.
Det Insp Christopher Dow said it was "an absolutely terrifying experience" for the family.
Police Scotland is appealing for information about the men.
'Degree of planning'
One man is described as around 30 years old, 5ft 10in, stocky and wearing dark clothing and gloves.
Another was in his late 40s, 5ft 10in, heavy, with blue eyes and ginger facial stubble.
A third suspect is also described as in his 30s, 6ft, heavy, with blue eyes, blond facial stubble and wearing a grey hooded top.
Det Insp Dow added: "The suspects ran from the house but not before they managed to find cash within.
"The crime is likely to have required a degree of planning and it is possible the suspects had been in the area prior to the robbery, checking the address and the family's movements."