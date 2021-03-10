New opening date for Edinburgh's children's hospital
- Published
Edinburgh's sick children's hospital is to open in two week's time after delays of more than a year and a half.
Officials said the Royal Hospital for Children and Young People would be fully operational by Monday 22 March.
Most outpatient services have already made the switch to the new site next to the Royal Infirmary.
The remaining children's services - including accident and emergency - will also move from the current building at Sciennes by 22 March.
The £150m facility will be a year and eight months later than scheduled.