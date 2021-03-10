Midlothian farmer 'horrified' by attack on pregnant sheep
A Midlothian farmer has said she was "horrified" that one of her sheep suffered all night after a "savage attack".
Lynne Fairlie said the pregnant ewe had to be put down, and its unborn lambs died, following the incident.
Ms Fairlie, of Kirkettle Farm, said she believed the attack had been carried out by a dog.
She said her sheep had been disembowelled on Sunday and was still alive when she found her on Monday.
She said: "It was a savage attack, it had ripped her abdomen open, I was horrified.
"The dog must have had blood on it, so even if the owner didn't see the attack they would know something had happened.
"I find it selfish and alarming the owner didn't report the incident to the police or to me.
"She suffered longer than she should have and had to be put to sleep."
The incident, which took place in the farmer's field next to the Penicuik to Dalkeith bridle path, has been reported to the police.
A Police Scotland spokesman said: "About 09:40 on Monday, we received a report of sheep worrying at a farm near Roslin in Midlothian. Inquiries into the incident are ongoing."