Sex attack on young woman near Midlothian golf club
A 19-year-old woman has been sexually assaulted near a golf club in Midlothian.
She was walking on a path through a wooded area near Newbattle Golf Club, Dalkeith, on Sunday afternoon when a man attacked her.
Police want to speak to any potential witnesses who were in the area at the time, including a dog walker who may have disturbed the attacker.
The suspect is described as having a beard, short brown hair and pale skin.
He was about about 6ft(1.83m) tall, and was wearing a blue hooded top, dark jacket and trousers and spoke with a local accent.
Det Insp Susan Balfour of CID at Dalkeith Police Station said: "This is a particularly distressing incident for the woman and I am appealing for anyone who may have been in the area to come forward.
"I would like to appeal directly to three people who may have information which could assist our investigation.
"We would been keen to speak to a dog walker who is described as being in his 60s, of heavy build, wearing a black coat and jeans. He was walking a black Spaniel. It is understood he may have disturbed the suspect.
"We are also keen to trace a woman who was walking with her two children, one possibly riding a scooter, with a small white dog near to the tunnel at Newbattle Community Campus.
"There was also a man who was walking near the skate park, he is described as being in his mid to late 20s, with a beard, wearing a grey hat and darker grey hooded top. We would be keen to speak to him."