Recovery truck driver fined for dangerous load in West Lothian
A recovery truck driver who continued his journey despite the winch which held a car in place breaking, has been fined by police.
Police Scotland said the driver "felt it was ok to transport a car in this position and without being tied down".
The driver, who was caught near Whitburn, was given a fixed penalty ticket for having a dangerous load.
The motorist was stopped from driving by the police until the car had been removed.
