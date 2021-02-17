Scottish Child Abuse Inquiry: School 'was a place of abuse and deprivation'
A residential school run by the Christian Brothers was "a place of abuse and deprivation", the Scottish Child Abuse Inquiry has ruled.
Lady Smith said children suffered physical, emotional, and sexual abuse at St Ninian's in Falkland, Fife.
The inquiry chairwoman described her findings as "depressing".
She also concluded that members of the Catholic religious order were able to "pursue their abusive practices with impunity".
The findings, published on Wednesday, are the first in a series of three sets of case study findings in which the residential care of children provided by male religious orders in Scotland was examined.
Lady Smith said children at the school, which opened in 1951 and closed in 1983, were failed by a system that was designed to protect them.
She said: "Abusive Brothers had unrestrained access to the vulnerable children they wished to target.
"That such abuse was possible for virtually the entirety of St Ninian's existence represents serious failures in oversight, management, and governance.
"Fundamental deficiencies in training, and a serious lack of relevant life experiences, conspired to enable dreadful abuse of children, who were supposedly being cared for by the Order, to occur.
"Children were betrayed by serious breaches of trust and, for many, it caused lasting damage."
The senior judge said she would take these findings into account when she analyses all the evidence gathered by the inquiry and decided what recommendations to make in her final report.
In 2016 two former teachers at the school were jailed for a total of 15 years after being convicted of the physical and sexual abuse of pupils.
Former headmaster John Farrell, 73, from Motherwell, was jailed for five years and Paul Kelly, 64, from Plymouth, for 10 years.
The High Court in Glasgow heard their victims were aged between 11 and 15, when they were abused between 1979 and 1983.
Lord Matthews told Farrell and Kelly: "The jury found you guilty of a number of gross abuses of the trust placed in you in relation to some of the most vulnerable members of our society, children from difficult backgrounds with no effective voice."
The inquiry is investigating the abuse of children in care stretching back decades.
Since it opened in 2015 it has heard evidence relating to institutions including orphanages and private boarding schools.
When the focus switched to St Ninian's in the summer of 2019 it heard testimony from 42 witnesses.
Witness Dave Sharp told how he was raped by priests during "satanic" drink-fuelled sex parties.
He described a catalogue of sexual, physical and emotional violence at the school between 1971 and 1975 and said it left him with "lifelong trauma".
Another boy told how he was sexually abused by two religious brothers at the residential school as a third looked on.
The victim, now in his 50s, said he was terrified by the attack in the late 1970s and ran away from the home.
He also told how he later became dependent on class A drugs.
And a former teacher at the school claimed claimed boys would sexually assault younger children at the home.
He told the inquiry that a strap would be used to hit youngsters' hands if they had repeatedly misbehaved.