Huge tram extension planned for Edinburgh
- Published
Edinburgh City Council is considering another huge extension to the capital's tram network.
The plans show a north/south line, running from Granton Harbour and down to either Roseburn or Shandwick Place, on the existing central tram line.
The line would then follow the existing city centre track, before turning south-east to the ERI and Bio Quarter.
There are also plans for a mass transit network, including trams, extending west from the airport to West Lothian.
The council plans to have a complete business case for the next tram extension by 2023, with a final business case set to be completed in 2025.
Subject to approval, the council is aiming to have the north/south tram line, and a westward expansion, completed by 2030.
The plans are included in The City Mobility Plan, which is due to be presented at a meeting of the transport committee on Friday 19 February.
Lesley Macinnes, City of Edinburgh Council's transport committee convener, said: "We recognise the fact that there's an enormous requirement for a north/south.
"We also recognise there's a demand out west, partly to pick up cross-border traffic from West Lothian.
"We're looking at that regional aspect, to pick up some of the car commuting - so the west of Edinburgh is going to be quite important in that, and obviously the north/south line to service the Royal Infirmary and the Bio Quarter and going on into Midlothian.
"That is subject to all sorts of discussions but that's certainly the expectation."
She added: "If you look at the Scottish government's strategic transport projects review report that has just come out - they are very keen on the idea of the expansion of rapid mass transit.
"They're looking at it in both Glasgow and Edinburgh, quoted in that report, and so we know there is strong support for that coming from Scottish government."
Reporting by local democracy reporter Joseph Anderson.