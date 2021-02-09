Long vaccine queues 'should never happen again'
Opposition parties have demanded a clear explanation as to why people were left waiting in the "freezing cold" for their vaccination appointments.
At some centres in Fife on Monday there were longer than expected queues.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon explained that computer software problems resulted in appointment slots being double booked.
She apologised at her daily briefing, but both the Lib Dems and Greens said it should not have happened.
The leader of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, Willie Rennie, said he received "huge numbers" of complaints.
He said many were left waiting in the freezing cold for up to four hours when their appointments should have lasted a couple of minutes.
Mr Rennie told the BBC Scotland's Coronavirus Update programme: "I'm pleased that the first minister's apologised for this but we need to make sure that this does not happen again."
The MSP added that he would be raising an "urgent question" at Holyrood later.
Scottish Green MSP Ross Greer said NHS Fife still had "some explanation to give" over the delays to the vaccination appointments.
He added that the health board experienced "very similar problems" administering flu vaccinations last year.