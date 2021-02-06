Ten people dead after Covid outbreak at Fife care home
- Published
Related Topics
Ten people have died after a Covid outbreak at a care home in Fife.
NHS Fife said 25 residents and 43 staff at Mossview Care Home in Lochgelly tested positive for the virus.
The board said its experts worked alongside the Fife health and social care partnership and environmental health to reduce further transmission.
An NHS Fife spokeswoman said the home was closed to new admissions, but had now reopened after 14 days without a positive case.
In a statement the health board said: "NHS Fife is aware of a recent cluster of confirmed Covid-19 cases associated with Mossview Care Home in Lochgelly.
"Sadly, ten people died after contracting Covid-19 and our thoughts are with their loved ones at this difficult time."
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.