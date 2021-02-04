Covid in Scotland: Edinburgh Airport passenger numbers drop to 25 year low
- Published
Passenger numbers at Edinburgh Airport last year dropped to their lowest level since 1995, according to new figures.
In 2019 a record 15 million people used the airport but that dropped to just under 3.5million last year.
The majority of those travelled before the pandemic hit in March.
Gordon Dewar, the chief executive of the airport, said the fall in passenger numbers due to Covid-19 was "worrying" and warned there was "no clear path to recovery".
The Scottish government says it has extended non-domestic rates relief for the sector and is working with airports on recovery.
Statistics published by the airport show that passenger numbers dropped by 99% between April and June, compared to same period in 2019.
The UK went into lockdown at the end of March, with people urged to stay at home and not to travel.
Over the full year, passenger numbers were down 76% as restrictions on travel continued.
The airport said independent research suggested the fall in passengers had cost the Scottish economy £1bn and more than 21,000 jobs.
'Recovery plan'
Mr Dewar called on the Scottish government to step in with an economic recovery plan for the aviation industry.
He said: "We believe that now is the right time for industry, government and trade unions to be thinking about a substantial economic recovery plan.
"The power and impact of the aviation industry cannot simply be measured on passenger numbers and the number of aircraft arriving and departing - thousands of people rely on airports and airlines, and their vast supply chains, for the income that puts food on the table and pays the bills.
"Other countries around the world are providing support for their aviation sectors and the UK and Scottish governments should do the same."
A Scottish government spokeswoman said: "Globally, as well as here in Scotland, the aviation industry faces one of the longest recovery periods from the pandemic.
"We have extended the 100% non-domestic rates relief for the sector by at least three months into 2021-22 and we're also working with airports on route recovery, to help rebuild connectivity for business and tourism once we are able to safely lift travel restrictions.
"This will help win back routes and employment opportunities."