Humpback whale spotted feeding in the Firth of Forth
A humpback whale has been spotted feeding in the Firth of Forth.
The mammal was first seen on Saturday morning off the coast at Kinghorn in Fife.
Photographer Greg MacVean managed to get shots of its tail and dorsal fin breaching the water on Sunday.
Whale watcher Lyndsay McNeill said she could tell from barnacles on its dorsal fin and scratches on its back that the same whale was seen off the Isle of Coll last August.
Ms McNeill, of Scottish Humpback ID, told BBC Scotland: "It is very exciting to see the same whale on both sides of Scotland within such a short period of time. Normally they stick to one area.
"We have a lot of sand eels, sprat and herring in the Forth, which is what their diet is here."
She said they had not managed to get close enough to see if it was a male or a female.
However, she believed it could be a juvenile whale because younger whales would not migrate to the breeding grounds in the Caribbean with the adults.
Humpbacks feed in colder waters but the adults travel south to give birth throughout winter
Shane Wasik, of Basking Shark Scotland, said he thought it was the first re-sighting of a humpback whale between east and west Scotland.