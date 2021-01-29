Louise Tiffney: Sean Flynn denies murdering his mother
A man has denied murdering his mother 18 years ago in a flat in the centre of Edinburgh.
Sean Flynn, 37, is also accused of trying to defeat the ends of justice by leaving Louise Tiffney's body in a wood in East Lothian.
Details of the charges against Mr Flynn were revealed in a procedural hearing at the High Court in Glasgow.
The 37-year-old lives in Berlin and was unable to attend because of the current travel restrictions.
He is accused of murdering his mother in May 2002 at a flat in Dean Village in Edinburgh.
The prosecution alleges he placed her body in the boot of a car, drove to East Lothian and left her in a wooded area near Gosford House.
A further hearing on the case will be held in March.
