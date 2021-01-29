Covid in Scotland: Twelve die in Fife care home outbreak
Twelve people have died after a Covid outbreak at a care home in Fife.
Thirty residents at West Park Care Home in Leslie had tested positive for the virus, along with 21 members of staff.
NHS Fife's health protection team and the Fife health and social care partnership are working with the home's management to try to prevent further cases.
The health board said visiting was currently suspended and the care home was closed to new admissions.
Speaking about the 12 people who have died, NHS Fife said: "Our thoughts are with their loved ones at this difficult time."