Cyclist Josh Quigley has multiple fractures in second serious crash
By Angie Brown
BBC Scotland News
- Published
A record-breaking Scottish cyclist is recovering from his second serious crash in little over a year.
Josh Quigley fractured his spine, pelvis, shoulder, collarbone and elbow after falling off his bike at 40mph while training in Dubai on Tuesday.
The 28-year-old from Livingston is in hospital awaiting surgery.
Last September he broke the North Coast 500 cycling world record just months after suffering life-threatening injuries while riding across the USA.
Writing on social media, Mr Quigley said he was in a lot of pain and unable to walk after his latest crash.
"Not sure what the recovery process is looking like yet," he added.
"Very grateful to Ben and Tobias who who I was riding with for getting me an ambulance and making sure I got to hospital OK.
"There's a great cycling community here who have been great to me since I've been here and they're all doing a lot to make sure I am looked after and have what I need in here.
"Huge thanks also to a few people who stopped at the scene and all of the first responders and medical staff who have helped at the hospital so far."
Mr Quigley shaved six minutes off the existing North Coast 500 world record when he completed the 516-mile Highland route in 31hrs and 17 minutes last September.
The route is ranked as one of the world's toughest endurance challenges as it has 34,423ft (10,492) of ascent - more than Mount Everest, which stands at 29,029ft (8848m).
His feat came after he was hit by a vehicle in Texas during a round-the-world-trip in December 2019.
He had life-threatening injuries and operations on a broken heel and ankle as well as a stent fitted in an artery in his neck, which feeds blood to his brain.