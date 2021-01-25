Jenners department store to close after 183 years trading in Edinburgh
Edinburgh's famous department store Jenners is to close for good with the loss of 200 jobs.
Frasers Group said it would cease trading on 3 May, after 183 years in the city, as it had been unable to reach agreement with the site's owner.
The iconic building in Princes Street is owned by Danish billionaire Anders Holch Povlsen who said in 2019 he planned an "exciting renovation".
He is understood to be developing a hotel and retail space at the site.
A Frasers spokesman said: "Despite the global pandemic, numerous lockdowns and the turbulence caused for British retail, the landlord hasn't been able to work mutually on a fair agreement, therefore resulting in the loss of 200 jobs and a vacant site for the foreseeable future, with no immediate plans.
"Our commitment to our Frasers strategy remains but landlords and retailers need to work together in a fair manner, especially when all stores are closed."
Hotel plans
In 2017, Mr Povlsen bought the building, reportedly for £53m.
The Danish businessman, whose parents set up Scandinavian fashion company Bestseller, is believed to be worth £4.5bn and is one of Scotland's biggest landowners. As well as owning Bestseller he is a major shareholder in online retailer Asos.
He has previously revealed plans to use much of the Princes Street building for a hotel with the rest reserved for retail.
The plans included the restoration of the building's Victorian facade and central atrium, which is a three-storey, top-lit grand saloon.
A rooftop restaurant and bar would overlook nearby St Andrew Square while a private terrace for the hotel's corner suite would have views of the Mound and Arthur's Seat.
Jenners: Retail royalty
Jenners has dominated Edinburgh's main shopping thoroughfare since the mid-19th Century.
It was opened in 1838 by local drapers Charles Jenner and Charles Kennington, who found themselves out of work after being sacked for taking a day off to go to the races in Musselburgh.
Initially called Kennington & Jenner, the boutique store proved popular for keeping the people of Edinburgh in fine silks and linen, which could normally only be found in London.
By 1890 the shop had changed name to Charles Jenner & Co and had expanded to adjourning buildings, making it one of the biggest stores in Scotland.
But just two years later fire destroyed the shop and ambitious plans - backed by the local council - were launched for a new look Jenners.
Celebrated architect William Hamilton Beattie, who also designed the Balmoral and Carlton Hotel, was brought in for the redesign.
Charles Jenner died in 1893 before seeing the work completed in 1895.
In 1911 the popular store was given a Royal Warrant.
After struggling in the the 21st Century, the Jenners brand was sold to rivals House of Fraser for £46m in 2005.
In 2018, House of Fraser was bought by Mike Ashley's Sports Direct group.