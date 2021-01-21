Covid in Scotland: The suburb with Scotland's highest mortality rate
By David Cowan
BBC Scotland
- Published
An Edinburgh suburb has the worst Covid mortality rate of any community in Scotland, new figures show.
A total of 36 deaths have been reported in West Liberton and Braid Hills in the south of the capital - the equivalent of one in 100 of its residents.
A coronavirus outbreak at a local care home which has been criticised by safety watchdogs is being partially blamed for the high death rate.
The area has a population of 3,600 with nearly a quarter over 70-years-old.
A total of 19 deaths at Braid Hills Care Home, run by Bupa, have been linked to Covid and are the subject to a Crown Office review.
Bupa said it has worked closely with the Care Inspectorate watchdog to make "lasting improvements across the home".
'He's not a number'
Among the Braid Hills Care Home residents who has died was 85-year-old David Warnock who tested positive for Covid on 19 December and was taken to hospital on Christmas Day. He died five days later.
Mr Warnock's daughter Olma said: "When you see these statistics, it's just numbers.
"If you've been in our family's position, he's not a number. He was a beloved family man, a wonderful husband, father, pop and great grandad.
"To watch somebody who you love dearly die of something that in my opinion could have been avoided at the care home, is tragic and sad and really hard to go through."
The Care Inspectorate carried out a series of checks at at Braid Hills Care Home last year and ordered improvements.
In a report, the Inspectorate said that on 29 December: "Improvements were not sufficient in respect of the standards of cleanliness, infection prevention and control, waste management, the use of PPE and staff knowledge.
"Overall the management oversight and quality assurance systems were ineffective."
The home was checked again on 2 January and the Inspectorate reported: "Progress was not sufficient to reassure us that people were being supported safely during the pandemic."
Sandra Hustwick, regional director for Braid Hills Care Home, said progress had been made since the inspection.
"We've worked closely with the Care Inspectorate, whilst making lasting improvements across the home," she said.
"As a result, they've since re-inspected and confirmed that all their concerns have been addressed.
"It has been an intensive time for people across the care sector, with the national rise in cases adding further pressure. However, the situation has improved at the home and we are working hard to ensure this continues."