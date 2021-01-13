BBC News

Glenrothes remains: Man arrested after body of man identified

image copyrightPolice Scotland
image captionThe remains of Ean Coutts, from Kinglassie in Fife, were found in Glenrothes in September

A man has been arrested after human remains found at a Fife industrial estate more than three months ago were identified.

The remains of Ean Coutts, 61, from Kinglassie, were found inside a unit on the estate in Whitehill Road, Glenrothes, on 27 September.

Police Scotland said his death was being treated as suspicious.

They added that a 30-year-old man had been arrested and released pending further inquiries.

A facial reconstruction created by experts at Liverpool John Moores University was created as part of the bid to identify the remains.

image copyrightFacelab
image captionA facial reconstruction was made using data from the remains found at the industrial unit

Det Ch Insp Kevin Houliston, of Police Scotland, said: "We received a significant number of responses following release of the facial reconstruction and I would like to thank all those who contacted us.

"This has allowed us to identify the man as Ean Coutts and my thoughts are with his family at this time. Ean had lived in Kinglassie for a number of years and was well known in the village.

"We are treating his death as suspicious and officers will be carrying out inquiries in and around the Kinglassie and Glenrothes areas as part of our ongoing investigation.

"I am appealing to anyone who knew Ean, who may have had any contact with him from around August, 2019, and anyone who has information that could assist with our investigation to contact us as a matter of urgency."

