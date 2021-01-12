Weapons haul man jailed for 10 years under Terrorism Act
An Edinburgh man who armed himself with a high-powered crossbow and a foot-long machete has been jailed for 10 years.
Gabrielle Friel, 22, who has a previous conviction for stabbing a police officer, was found guilty of offences under the Terrorism Act.
He was convicted of possessing the weapons in circumstances giving rise to the reasonable suspicion they were for "a purpose connected with terrorism".
His trial took place in December at the High Court in Edinburgh.
Friel admitted being obsessed with mass killings such as the Columbine High School massacre but denied that he was planning to carry out such an attack.
The jury found a charge that he was motivated by incel (involuntary celibate) ideology was not proven.
Friel was accused of having the weapons and a bulletproof vest at various locations including his home, a community justice social work centre and the Royal Edinburgh Hospital between 1 June and 16 August 2019.
A jury found him guilty by majority verdict.
He will be supervised and monitored by the police and social workers for a further five years after his release.