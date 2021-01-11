Covid in Scotland: Anti-lockdown protesters led away by police
Some protesters have been led away by police in Edinburgh as they tried to demonstrate against coronavirus measures.
A small crowd gathered outside the Scottish Parliament to take part in the Scotland Against Lockdown event.
Community liaison officers warned them they would face a fine if they stayed at the prohibited event but some refused to leave.
Two women were later taken into the back of police vehicles.
Under current coronavirus regulations covering mainland Scotland people may not leave home for anything other than essential purposes, meaning marches and protests are banned.
Police Scotland had earlier urged people to stay away from the protest and to find other ways to express their views, such as online.
The event had been promoted as being a peaceful march from Holyrood to Bute House in Charlotte Square.
However, most people left the scene after instruction from officers and the procession never got under way.
One protester said: "They're fighting for their civil liberties and human rights."
She was later taken into the back of a police vehicle.
Another woman tried to resist being taken into a force van by sitting on the floor.
She was carried away by officers and put in the back of the vehicle.