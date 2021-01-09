Covid in Scotland: Police warn against lockdown protest
- Published
People are being urged to stay away from a Covid lockdown demonstration in Edinburgh.
Police Scotland said the event planned for Monday was not permitted under the current level four restrictions.
The Scotland Against Lockdown group plans to march from Holyrood to the first minister's Bute House residence to protest against restrictions.
Similar protests have been held outside Holyrood since the first lockdown in March.
Under the current level four restrictions, such gatherings are not permitted and anyone wishing to demonstrate is urged to find alternative ways to protest, such as online.
'Protect the NHS'
Supt David Robertson, from Edinburgh Division, said: "We understand people want to make their voices heard, but they must do so lawfully and safely.
"The Scottish government regulations are clear that public processions and static protests are prohibited under the current Level 4 restrictions.
"Our approach throughout this pandemic has been to use the 4Es approach, which is to engage with the public, explain the restrictions in place, encourage compliance and, as a last resort we will use enforcement, where required."
The force said its response would be "measured and appropriate" but it would use enforcement as a last resort.
"The Chief Constable has been clear, where officers encounter wilful breaches, we will act decisively to enforce the law," Supt Robertson added.
"We are asking people to take personal responsibility and stay at home in order to protect our NHS and save lives."