Baby death motorist admits dangerous driving in Kirkcaldy
A driver who caused a crash in Fife that led to his passenger losing her baby has admitted causing death by dangerous driving.
Stephen Stennett, 23, had a head-on collision with a van on the B9157 near Kirkcaldy on 3 October 2018.
The High Court in Glasgow heard he had attempted a "dangerous" overtaking manoeuvre.
Judge Lady Stacey deferred sentence until next month for background reports.
Passenger, Shannon Myers, 18, who was 30 weeks pregnant, had to have an emergency caesarean section due to her injuries in the crash.
However, her son Luke Myers died 32 minutes later.
Slow heartbeat
Prosecutor Murdoch McTaggart said: "The accused pulled out and drove into the path of an oncoming van.
"The accused's vehicle ended up in a ditch on the side of the road."
Ms Myers, who was in the front passenger seat, complained about pain in her abdomen and was taken to hospital.
A scan showed the baby had a heartbeat of 60 beats per minute.
Mr McTaggart said this was regarded as low and gave cause for concern, prompting doctors to perform an emergency C-section.
Luke's cause of death was recorded as "complications of traumatic abruption due to road traffic collision".
Pathologists said the baby had red marks on his face as well as fractures to his collarbone and four ribs.
Ms Myers suffered broken toes and a fractured arm.
Other passengers
A 15-year-old girl, who was also a passenger in the car, sustained a fractured spine, collarbone and sternum.
A fourth passenger, a boy also aged 15, suffered a fractured spine and eye bone as well as a minor head injury.
Van driver Ian Baker, his wife Clara and their 10-year-old daughter had minor injuries.
The baby's mother paid tribute to Luke on Facebook shortly after his death.
She said: "I love you so much my handsome little boy."
The judge Lady Stacey said: "You will understand you pleaded guilty to a serious crime which had tragic results.
"When a life is lost, the court will almost always impose a period of imprisonment."
Stennett said: "I'm sorry" before being bailed.