Covid in Scotland: Glenrothes care home deaths rise to 19
The number of Covid deaths from an outbreak at a Fife care home has risen to 19.
The first cases were detected at Lomond Court in Glenrothes last month. Now 31 residents have contracted the virus along with 40 staff and other individuals linked to the home.
The procurator fiscal has confirmed it is investigating 17 of the deaths.
NHS Fife is supporting the home's management in the control of further transmission of the virus.
The owners of Lomond Court, HC-One, told the BBC that remaining residents who had tested positive were "doing well" and that there had been no new cases for two weeks. Only one member of staff who had tested positive was still self-isolating.
'Prevent spread'
A spokeswoman said: "Our thoughts and sympathies are with all families who have lost a loved one from coronavirus and we are doing our utmost to support them during this difficult time. Our residents become part of our family and their loss is felt deeply by carers who have built relationships with them over many years.
"We are doing everything we can to support our residents to return to good health and they are our absolute priority. The home continues to be well supplied with the resources they need to respond to the outbreak and we are working closely with our local health partners including NHS Fife."
Dr Esther Curnock, NHS Fife's deputy director of public health, said her heart went out to those who had lost loved ones.
She said: "Covid-19 is particularly infectious in older adults and care homes across Fife are working incredibly hard to try and prevent clusters of Covid-19 from developing.
"Alongside our colleagues in Fife Council and the Fife Health and Social Care Partnership, we are assisting care home managers in any way we can to prevent spread and ensure that residents continue to receive a good standard of care."
'Significant developments'
The Crown office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS) confirmed an investigation was taking place.
A spokesman said: "The procurator fiscal has received reports in connection with the deaths of 17 people at Lomond Court care home, Glenrothes.
"The investigation into the deaths is ongoing and the families will continue to be kept updated in relation to any significant developments."
The service has created a dedicated Covid-19 deaths investigation team to ensure that appropriate investigations are undertaken by the relevant authorities in relation to these deaths. This will also allow COPFS to make informed decisions about whether further investigation is required.