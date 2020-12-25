'Scots Banksy' projects NHS tribute on Edinburgh landmarks
- Published
An artist dubbed "Scotland's Banksy" has projected a tribute to NHS workers onto nine Edinburgh landmarks.
The designer, called The Rebel Bear, shone the image onto well-known buildings including the Scottish parliament on Christmas Eve to salute frontline workers.
The picture is of an NHS worker wearing personal protective equipment and making the shape of a heart.
The same image has popped up on walls in Glasgow during the pandemic.
Like the renowned artist Banksy, The Rebel Bear remains anonymous.
He issued a statement on the projections, saying the image "epitomises mankind's capacity for selflessness".
Edinburgh Castle, Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, Salisbury Crags, the National Museum of Scotland and St Giles' Cathedral were also emblazoned with the image.
It was even projected on to the Forth Rail Bridge.
The Rebel Bear said: "For me, this image epitomises mankind's capacity for selflessness, at a time when there has never been a greater need to demonstrate community understanding and social responsibility, but above all, love, compassion.
"We are in a collective fight against Covid, striving to preserve nothing less than the very existence of human life.
"2020 has been a long, toilsome road. The NHS continues to operate throughout the toughest of times, with staff working tirelessly and under immense pressure."
He added: "During this festive period, when many of them wish they could be at home with their loved ones, we are sharing this simple but powerful image as a public expression of our appreciation to all health and care workers, in the spirit of love and goodwill.
"We want people to know that others are thinking about them now and into what we hope is a better, brighter year."
Since lockdown began in March, he has ventured out three times in the "dead of night" to create his artwork.
The first was an image of a couple pulling down their masks to share a kiss.
A second piece popped up on Bath Street in early April showing a man chained to a bright green coronavirus particle, highlighting the frustration felt by everyone restricted by the virus.
The image projected in Edinburgh first appeared on a wall in Glasgow's Ashton Lane in May.