Images of new Edinburgh whisky visitor attraction unveiled

Published
image copyrightBRC Imagination Arts
image captionJohnnie Walker Princes Street is being built in the former House of Fraser building in Edinburgh

Images of how a major new whisky visitor attraction in Edinburgh will look have been revealed.

Johnnie Walker Princes Street, located in the former House of Fraser building in the centre of the city, is due to open in the summer of 2021.

The visitor attraction is part of Diageo's £150m investment in the Johnnie Walker brand.

It will also feature bars, dining areas, tasting rooms and live performance areas.

The attraction has been designed by BRC Imagination Arts, which has also worked on the Guinness Storehouse, NASA Kennedy Space Centre, and the Museum of Liverpool.

image copyrightBRC Imagination Arts
image captionThere will be several bars at the visitor attraction with views of Edinburgh Castle
image copyrightBRC Imagination Arts
image captionThe swirling gold ceiling of one of the bars was created by Scottish landscape artist Scott Naismith
image copyrightBRC Imagination Arts
image captionThe Johnnie Walker Label Studio will be for live events and performances
image copyrightBRC Imagination Arts
image captionThere will be tasting rooms at the attraction
image copyrightBRC Imagination Arts
image captionJohnnie Walker Princes Street is due to open in the summer of 2021

