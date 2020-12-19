Children who lost father to Covid finally find hope
A Bangladeshi family whose dreams of a new life in Scotland were crushed by Covid say they can now see hope again.
They had been in Scotland for just a month when Mofizul Islam caught the virus and died, leaving his wife and two children grief-stricken, frightened and facing an uncertain future.
Back in April, they told BBC Scotland they felt "helpless".
Now, seven months on, they have rebuilt their lives, thanks to the kindness and help of their local community.
Life is still hard for the remaining family in Edinburgh, but their optimism is starting to return.
Azaharul, who is 19, said: "We lost our father and that was the most difficult thing in our lives. We miss him so much but we could not do anything about this. He did a lot for me. He came here for us.
The family had left Bangladesh for a new start in the UK. Mofizul and his son arrived in 2019. His wife and daughter joined them in Edinburgh in March, just as Covid arrived in Scotland.
Within a month Mofizul had died. The family believe he caught the virus during his daily three-hour bus journey to and from work.
With the country in lockdown the family shut themselves away.
Azaharul said: "Basically we were locked up in our house for four or five months. We didn't go out and we didn't see anything. We had the windows closed because we were so scared of this virus. We didn't go past the doorstep."
The family had no income and did not know if they would be allowed to stay in the UK.
Azaharul said: "Our lives changed so much. We couldn't have imagined what a struggle we would face in the last few months."
Slowly things started to improve. After their story was made public, people came forward to help - from the Bangladeshi and wider community and from the authorities.
They were sent money and food. They now have visas. Azaharul has become the main breadwinner, taking on a job in the pizza place that employed his father. He is also going to college.
Sadia, 13 is in school and forming her own ambitions.
She said: "I have made a few friends. The teachers are good. They helped me to learn English. I want to be a pilot."
Sadia and Azaharul's mother, Afroja Islam Poly, will start college next year to start learning English.
Azaharul says they have grown to love Edinburgh, and Scotland as a whole, for "giving them so much".
He said: "We are working hard for our bright future. We are hoping for a bright and good future and to do something to be proud of ourselves."
They still mourn Mofizul.
To Azaharul, he was his hero and now he feels that way about his mother.
"She helped me and she gives me strength," said Azaharul. "I love her so much and I want to be the best son for her. "
More than anything, they want to thank everyone who has helped them.