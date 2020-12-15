Gabrielle Friel: Terror accused cleared of planning 'spree killing'
- Published
A man has been found guilty under the Terrorism Act of possessing weapons including a crossbow, a machete and a ballistic vest.
However, Gabrielle Friel was cleared of a terrorism charge alleging he wanted to carry out a "spree killing".
A jury at the High Court in Edinburgh found the charge that he was motivated by incel (involuntary celibate) ideology was not proven.
The 22-year-old had denied intending to commit acts of terrorism.
This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.
