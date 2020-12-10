Man who raped girl, 14, in Livingston woods jailed for six years
- Published
A man who raped a 14-year-old girl after giving her alcohol has been jailed for six years.
Dene Stevenson, 21, attacked the girl in a wooded area of the Deer Park Golf and Country Club in Livingston, West Lothian.
The High Court in Edinburgh heard that he was "highly intoxicated" at the time, while his victim was also drunk.
Judge Lord Uist described the rape as "a calculated attack in a public place on a defenceless 14-year-old girl".
After the attack, the victim telephoned a friend in a distressed state and said she had been raped.
The judge said to Stevenson, who was 18 at the time: "You later admitted to her father that you had had intercourse with her."
Significant sentence
The court heard Stevenson sent a message to the girl's father urging him not to report him to police - and saying that he should give him "a kicking" instead.
Lord Uist said: "It is a matter of concern that you went out that day when you were drunk and befriended a group of much younger girls before walking off into the woods with your victim."
The judge added: "Rape is obviously a serious crime which must attract a significant sentence."
Stevenson, of Livingston, had denied raping the girl on 20 October 2017, but was found guilty following a trial.
He was placed on the sex offenders register indefinitely.