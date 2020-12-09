Terror accused felt 'affiliation' with mass killers
A man accused of terrorism offences in Edinburgh felt "an affiliation" with notorious American mass killers, a court has been told.
A forensic psychiatrist who met with Gabrielle Friel told police the accused felt jealous and rejected and felt an affinity with Californian spree killer Elliott Rodger.
Mr Friel, 22, denies charges of intending to commit acts of terrorism.
He also denies expressing a "desire to carry out a spree killing mass murder".
In a statement to the court, Dr Alexander Quinn's said: "I asked him if he shared some of the ideals of Rodger, in particular his attitude to hating women for not being interested in him sexually. He agreed at times he did."
The High Court in Edinburgh heard the psychiatrist met Mr Friel in August last year.
The accused was referred after being arrested by police in 2017 following an incident at Edinburgh College when he was armed with a knife.
Mr Friel said he had thought about committing "suicide by cop" and became an inpatient at the Orchard Clinic secure unit at the Royal Edinburgh Hospital.
He was released back into the community in June 2018.
Defence solicitor advocate Brian Gilfedder asked the psychiatrist if he was concerned that there might be a repeat of the college incident, whereby threatening to cause harm or actually causing harm to the public, Mr Friel would be shot by the authorities?
Dr Quinn responded: "That was my concern."
The psychiatrist said that during an interview with Mr Friel, things came up that he considered a risk - in particular when the accused talked about previous crimes by other people and the purchase of equipment.
Mr Friel told him he had bought body armour and had been shopping for a crossbow.
Forensic scientist Khaldoun Kabbani said that a crossbow recovered by police during the investigation was capable of killing someone.
The weapon was found along with 20 inch arrows with pointed steel tips and a telescopic sight.
A machete kukri knife with a 12 inch (30cm) blade and a protective vest were also recovered.
Charges
Mr Friel is alleged to have committed two offences under terrorism legislation between 1 June and 16 August last year at the Grindlay Court Community Justice Social Centre, the Royal Edinburgh Hospital and at his home in Comely Bank Road and elsewhere in Edinburgh.
He is also accused of possessing the crossbow, scope, 15 arrows, a machete and ballistic vest in circumstances giving suspicion that his possession was for a purpose connected with "the commission, preparation or instigation of an act of terrorism".
It is also alleged he researched online in an attempt to acquire a firearm and looked up spree killing mass murders and in particular mass murders committed by individuals expressing motivation from or affiliation with 'incels' (involuntary celibates)".
He is said to have "expressed affinity with and sympathy for one incel-motivated mass murderer" and he appeared to "almost idolise" US killer Elliot Rodger.
He is also accused of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner between 12 July and 16 August 2019 by buying the weapons and equipment and storing them at the address in Comely Bank Road.
Mr Friel is also accused of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner on 14 and 16 August last year at the social work centre and at the Royal Edinburgh Hospital by expressing an intention to commit a terrorist attack.
He denies all the charges. The trial before Lord Beckett continues.