Police issue 'thundersnow' reassurance after Edinburgh residents report explosions
- Published
Police Scotland has reassured residents in Edinburgh after hundreds of people reported being woken by the sound of explosions.
However, police said that what people were actually hearing was the phenomenon known as "thundersnow".
Two "extraordinarily loud" thunder claps were heard over the capital just before 05:00.
Some residents reported that they thought a bomb had exploded or a building had collapsed.
The sound, which is created when thunder and lightning combine with a heavy snowstorm, also caused dozens of car alarms to go off.
We have have received a number of calls regarding people concerned about explosions heard. Please do not be alarmed, we are currently experiencing thunder and lightning. 🌩️⚡❄️ pic.twitter.com/YyZ9rbBadr— Police Scotland Control Rooms (@polscotcontrol) December 4, 2020
After receiving a number of calls, Police Scotland took to Twitter to reassure residents that there was no need to be alarmed by the "explosions heard".
"We have received a number of calls regarding people concerned about explosions heard.
"Please do not be alarmed, we are currently experiencing thunder and lightning," a tweet from their control room said.
Travel disruption
The snowfall has also caused issues on the area's roads, with the Queensferry Crossing closed in both directions because of falling ice and snow. Travellers are being urged to find alternative routes.
Chris Tracey, of BEAR Scotland, said: "We are constantly monitoring the structure in real time using a bespoke system of weather sensors on the towers and deck of the Queensferry Crossing."
He added that the bridge would be reopened as soon as it was safe.
It comes after temperatures plummeted to minus 9.6 Celsius in Altnaharra in the Highlands.
Over a dozen schools have been closed in the Highlands and Moray due to the wintry weather.
Also in the east of the country, the A70 Lanark Road West, just after Balerno, was closed after an articulated lorry got stuck due to the weather.
ScotRail also warned that train journeys across multiple routes were facing "significant disruption", and asked passengers to check their plans before setting off.
In the North East, police warned of dangerous driving conditions on the A93 and the B993.
And in Ayrshire, officers urged people to take extra care on the roads because of the snow.
Weather warning
The Met Office has issued yellow warnings of snow for much of the country, which are valid until 09:00 on Friday.
It states: "The bulk of snow accumulations will be over hills and mountains. 2-5cm of snow is possible above 150m, with transient sleet/snow at lower elevations.
"Steadily increasing amounts are likely at higher levels; perhaps as much as 10-20cm above 400m, significantly affecting higher transport routes for a time before it turns to rain."