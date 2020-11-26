Man charged with murder of two-year-old boy in Edinburgh
A man has been charged with murder after the death of a two-year-old boy in Edinburgh.
Emergency services were called to a property in the Muirhouse area of the city at about 09:30 on Saturday.
The toddler, who has been named as Julius Czapla, died at the scene shortly afterwards.
Lucasz Czapla, 40, previously appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday, at a hearing in connection with the death.
He was remanded in custody and on Thursday appeared again at the court, where he was charged with murder.
Mr Czapla made no plea and was again remanded in custody.