Covid in Scotland: First screening site opens at Edinburgh airport
The first public Covid screening centre at an airport in Scotland has opened at Edinburgh Airport.
Passengers and staff at the airport, as well as members of the public, will be able to pay for PCR swab tests before receiving their results the next day.
Airport managers said the move could help the aviation industry "drive Scotland's recovery".
But they urged people to continue to follow their local coronavirus restrictions.
The tests are being carried out at the ExpressTest site in the FastPark car park area, in front of the terminal.
Airport chief executive Gordon Dewar said: "Protecting and mitigating risk to public health and providing reassurance and confidence to people who need and want to travel is incredibly important if aviation and all of the industries that rely on it are to recover.
"We have acted with ExpressTest to ensure we are in as strong a position as possible to allow aviation as a facilitator industry to drive Scotland's recovery.
"Until then, people must continue to adhere to local regulations and ensure they understand and follow government guidance to protect themselves and others."
Test results will typically be emailed or sent by text the next day, with airline passengers advised to schedule a test between two and five days before their departure as a precaution.
Accuracy 'concerns'
Anyone receiving a negative result will be emailed a Fit to Fly certificate authorised by a doctor.
But passengers are advised before booking a test at the airport to check if their travel provider will accept the document.
ExpressTest founder Nick Markham described the development as "hugely exciting".
He added: "The ambition is for us to have 30 locations up and running across the UK in the next few months, and this landmark facility in Edinburgh is just the start."
Passengers and staff at the airport will be charged a subsidised rate of £80 and £60 respectively to use the service, which will also be available to the general public for £99.
When asked about airport testing during her daily media briefing the first minister said the Scottish government was working with the airports in a bid to get to a position where testing is, if not a complete alternative to quarantine, then a "partial alternative".
Nicola Sturgeon said the UK government has already announced its plans to introduce a different system from 15 December but she is continuing to seek clarity on how it would work.
Ms Sturgeon added: "We have some concerns about the accuracy and the reliability of private testing, that's not to say we rule that out, but we are continuing to take a very careful way through coming to a considered decision here.
"I know how important this is for the airports, but it's also important that we get these decisions right so that we're not increasing the risk that travel is posing to our efforts to control the virus."